iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Boosted by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,605 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 9.1 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $104.81 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average of $102.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.