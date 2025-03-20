Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. Buys 46,429 Shares of EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR) Stock

EON Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EONR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph V. Sr Salvucci, Sr. purchased 46,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $24,607.37. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,315,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,347.50. The trade was a 3.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EON Resources Price Performance

EONR traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 412,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

EON Resources Company Profile

Featured Articles

EON Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. It holds a 100% working interest in the property that consists of 343 wells producing oil and gas, as well as 207 injection wells covering an area of approximately 13,700 contiguous acres.

