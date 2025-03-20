HUB Investment Partners LLC Has $5.22 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

HUB Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,990,000. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance increased its position in Marriott International by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 60,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total value of $292,463.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total value of $1,003,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,089,714.45. This represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock worth $8,938,132 in the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $294.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Marriott International from $277.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Marriott International stock opened at $247.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $276.77 and its 200-day moving average is $269.96. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.55 and a fifty-two week high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 30.29%.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

