TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAPGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

TP ICAP Group Price Performance

Shares of TCAP stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 269 ($3.50). The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,227,462. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 265.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 252.92. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 192 ($2.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 277.50 ($3.61).

TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAPGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported GBX 31.80 ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TP ICAP Group had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 4.54%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TP ICAP Group will post 31.0273973 earnings per share for the current year.

TP ICAP Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TP ICAP Group Company Profile

