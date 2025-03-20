Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.67% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.08. 11,172,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,884,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

