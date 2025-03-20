Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 114.33% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of CAPR traded up $1.78 on Thursday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,635. The company has a market capitalization of $636.44 million, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 4.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.87 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 146.86% and a negative return on equity of 112.95%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 625.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

