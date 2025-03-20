Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative net margin of 54.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%.

Twin Vee Powercats Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.46. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Twin Vee Powercats alerts:

Twin Vee Powercats Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The firm is focused on designing and developing its products under the ELECTRA Power Sports brand. It operates through the following segments: Gas-Powered Boats, Electric Boat and Development, and Franchise.

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Vee Powercats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Vee Powercats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.