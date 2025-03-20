Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Metso Oyj Price Performance

OUKPY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40.

Metso Oyj Company Profile

Metso Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in two segments: Aggregates and Minerals.

