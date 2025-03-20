Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Metso Oyj Price Performance
OUKPY opened at $6.07 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. Metso Oyj has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $6.40.
Metso Oyj Company Profile
