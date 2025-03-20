Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Short Interest Update

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 13th total of 3,520,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 744,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Monro in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Monro in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Monro Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $830,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,899,000.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. Monro has a 52-week low of $15.75 and a 52-week high of $32.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $510.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Monro will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

