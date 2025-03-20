Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading 8.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 17,035 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 9,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.54.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78.

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

