Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as high as $5.77. Allot Communications shares last traded at $5.65, with a volume of 437,107 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Allot Communications Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $249.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 48.04% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $24.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

