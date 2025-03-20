Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT) COO Sells $4,173,958.26 in Stock

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $4,173,958.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,466,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,587,421.18. The trade was a 2.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Reddit Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE RDDT opened at $109.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.41. Reddit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.35 and a 52 week high of $230.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18.
Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. Reddit had a negative net margin of 37.25% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Reddit, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on RDDT
Institutional Trading of Reddit
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Reddit by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after acquiring an additional 27,032 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $2,208,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in Reddit in the fourth quarter valued at $6,339,000.
About Reddit
Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Reddit
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.