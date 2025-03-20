TAP Consulting LLC Buys 63,739 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 105.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,739 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,528 shares during the period. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,132,000. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 71,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average of $19.60. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.12 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

