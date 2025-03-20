Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLYV. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.34. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

