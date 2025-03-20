Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Trading Down 8.6% – Here’s What Happened

Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) shares were down 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 3,839,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 90,075,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).

Red Rock Resources Stock Down 8.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.07, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of £1.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.

About Red Rock Resources

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

