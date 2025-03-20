DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Holdings Cut by Arvest Investments Inc.

Arvest Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 890.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,470.80. This trade represents a 33.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tracy J. Myrick sold 1,014 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.92, for a total transaction of $131,738.88. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,535.04. This trade represents a 22.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,205. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

DTE Energy stock opened at $136.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $103.06 and a 1 year high of $136.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.70.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.40%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.