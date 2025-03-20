KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.1215 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KIO opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.52. KKR Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09.

About KKR Income Opportunities Fund

KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.

