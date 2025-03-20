Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock Position Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $66,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. purchased a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,045,822,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $589,209,000 after purchasing an additional 66,928 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,940,000 after buying an additional 26,614 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,889,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 286,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,464,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $253.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.55. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALNY. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phillip A. Sharp sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $3,093,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.56, for a total value of $362,246.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,240,344.36. This represents a 10.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

