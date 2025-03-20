HUB Investment Partners LLC Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HUB Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% during the 4th quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 2,482.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. This trade represents a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.92.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $70.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.06%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

