Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Veradigm Trading Down 8.9 %

About Veradigm

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $4.60 on Monday. Veradigm has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $11.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57.

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

