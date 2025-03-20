SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SenesTech from $3.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.
SenesTech Stock Performance
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.28. SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 150.33% and a negative net margin of 403.51%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.71 million. On average, research analysts predict that SenesTech will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.
SenesTech Company Profile
SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. It offers ContraPest, a liquid bait that limits reproduction of male and female rats. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.
