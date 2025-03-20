WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Trading Down 8.5% – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.45 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 27,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 115,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47. The company has a market cap of $178.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTAI. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $2,132,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

