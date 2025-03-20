9,757 Shares in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Purchased by Lingohr Asset Management GmbH

Lingohr Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 91,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Announces Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.97 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut FS KKR Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.30.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

