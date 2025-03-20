Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Trims Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 202 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $125.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.78 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.49.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 34.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Williams Trading set a $154.00 target price on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,365.67. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

