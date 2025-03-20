111,860 Shares in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Purchased by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 111,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,807,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 738.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:HYD opened at $51.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200 day moving average is $52.19. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.78 and a fifty-two week high of $53.10.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1588 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.