1620 Investment Advisors Inc. Has $592,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of XOM opened at $115.84 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. The stock has a market cap of $502.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.