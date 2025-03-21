Atlas Wealth LLC Decreases Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Atlas Wealth LLC reduced its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 94,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF makes up 1.4% of Atlas Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Atlas Wealth LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 41,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares during the period. Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,083,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 49,325 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHSC opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $486.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $44.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.38.

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

