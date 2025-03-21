Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IUSB opened at $46.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $44.21 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1553 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

