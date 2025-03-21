iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 346,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,883 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after acquiring an additional 362,700 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,963,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,069,000 after buying an additional 271,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $13,192,000. Stanich Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,212,000. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,021,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $84.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $74.08 and a 1 year high of $85.08.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

