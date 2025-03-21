Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Boston Partners grew its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,564,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $14,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HTBK. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Heritage Commerce by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 103.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTBK. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Heritage Commerce from $12.50 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $42,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,546.24. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robertson Clay Jones, Jr. sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $50,060.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,628.71. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,747 shares of company stock valued at $107,728. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

HTBK stock opened at $9.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.92. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.79%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

