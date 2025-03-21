Boston Partners Sells 163,707 Shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners reduced its position in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,707 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $8,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of PWP stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -17.72%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

