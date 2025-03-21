Brett T. Agee Sells 13,343 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,878,008.64. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RNGR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $322.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNGR. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Ranger Energy Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ranger Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $429,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 77,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 28,965 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the fourth quarter worth $887,000. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.

