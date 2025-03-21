Brett T. Agee Sells 13,343 Shares of Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR) Stock

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:RNGR – Get Free Report) Director Brett T. Agee sold 13,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $193,740.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,782,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,878,008.64. The trade was a 0.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Ranger Energy Services Price Performance
RNGR opened at $14.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $322.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.56. Ranger Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $18.45.
Ranger Energy Services Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ranger Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Ranger Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.
Institutional Trading of Ranger Energy Services
About Ranger Energy Services
Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides onshore high specification well service rigs, wireline services, and complementary services to exploration and production companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Wireline Services, and Processing Solutions and Ancillary Services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ranger Energy Services
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Undervalued Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.