Joe Ontman Sells 52,849 Shares of illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL) Stock

illumin Holdings Inc. (TSE:ILL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Joe Ontman sold 52,849 shares of illumin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total value of C$137,407.40.

illumin Stock Performance

Get illumin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of illumin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on illumin

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for illumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for illumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.