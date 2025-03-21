Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYLD. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 731.5% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $40.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $37.93 and a 52 week high of $43.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.63.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

