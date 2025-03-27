Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Insider Andrew Combs Purchases 100,000 Shares

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Combs bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 480,123 shares in the company, valued at $331,284.87. The trade was a 26.31 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Prelude Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of PRLD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,758. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.43. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $6.80.
Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on PRLD
About Prelude Therapeutics
Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT1419, a myeloid cell leukemia-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of selected relapsed/refractory myeloid or B-cell malignancies; PRT2527, a cyclin-dependent kinase, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; PRT3645, a cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors; and PRT3879, a SMARCA2 selective protein degrader, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced and metastatic solid tumors with loss of SMARCA4 due to truncating mutation and/or deletion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Prelude Therapeutics
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.