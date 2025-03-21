Condor Capital Management Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Condor Capital Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joule Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $325.29 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

