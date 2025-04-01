Short Interest in Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Grows By 45.8%

Rakuten Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the February 28th total of 5,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 83,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Rakuten Group Stock Down 0.8 %

RKUNY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.73. 23,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,682. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.06. Rakuten Group has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Rakuten Group (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Rakuten Group had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Rakuten Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group Company Profile

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

