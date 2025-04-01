Ingenta (LON:ING) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Ingenta plc (LON:ING – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.44 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 52 ($0.67), with a volume of 17861 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.66).

Ingenta Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of £7.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.03.

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta provides mission critical software designed to solve the unique problems faced by information and content providers. We tailor our suite of industry-specific technology products to create robust solutions to digitally distribute content and to manage our customers IP and content requirements.

