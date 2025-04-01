Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 223707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).
Jangada Mines Trading Down 2.2 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 million, a PE ratio of -3,199.22 and a beta of 1.31.
About Jangada Mines
The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.
