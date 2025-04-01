Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.64 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.66 ($0.01), with a volume of 223707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.68 ($0.01).

Jangada Mines Trading Down 2.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 million, a PE ratio of -3,199.22 and a beta of 1.31.

About Jangada Mines

Jangada Mines Plc is a Brazilian focused mining project development company led by a team with deep industry, financial and in-country experience. Jangada has a dual growth strategy: to advance its 100%-owned Pitombeiras vanadium titanomagnetite (‘VTM’) Project in the state of Ceará, in the Northeast Region of Brazil to production; and to utilise its proven in-country and geological expertise to identify/acquire additional projects that it can rapidly advance to build value for shareholders.

The Company recognises the importance of commodities focussed on the renewable energy sector and to that end it has invested in various other opportunities including AIM listed Blencowe Resources plc and Fodere Titanium Limited, a UK minerals technology company.

