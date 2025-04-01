Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,100 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the February 28th total of 130,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 901.0 days.
Grenke Stock Performance
Shares of Grenke stock remained flat at $15.39 on Tuesday. Grenke has a fifty-two week low of $15.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38.
Grenke Company Profile
