Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Superior Industries International

Institutional Trading of Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Trading Down 0.9 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Superior Industries International by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 128,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,238 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 58,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,656. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

About Superior Industries International

(Get Free Report)

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.