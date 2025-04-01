Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Short Interest Update

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,100 shares, an increase of 46.1% from the February 28th total of 128,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 15th.
SUP stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 58,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,656. Superior Industries International has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
