Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 7400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

CCEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Fearnley Fonds lowered Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a net margin of 46.85% and a return on equity of 9.76%. Research analysts forecast that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

