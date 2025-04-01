Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Shares of Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.
Mammoth Resources Company Profile
Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.
