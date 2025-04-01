iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF (NYSEARCA:HEZU – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 526,187 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 448% from the previous session’s volume of 95,977 shares.The stock last traded at $39.16 and had previously closed at $38.97.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.31.

Institutional Trading of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HEZU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 248.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 394,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 281,272 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 336,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,992 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 285,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,911,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EMU ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Eurozone ETF (HEZU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap securities from the eurozone, while hedging out its exposure to the euro currency relative to the US dollar. HEZU was launched on Jul 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

