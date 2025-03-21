CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $346.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $322.67. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $223.41 and a one year high of $421.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of -177.83 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

