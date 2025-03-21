AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VLVLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

VLVLY opened at $30.79 on Friday. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $23.27 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 27.91%. On average, research analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

AB Volvo (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.6823 per share. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.