Ryder System (NYSE:R) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Ryder System Trading Up 0.4 %

Ryder System stock opened at $140.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $106.88 and a 12 month high of $171.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryder System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Ryder System by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $16,317,000. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

