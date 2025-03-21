National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

National Presto Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NPK opened at $89.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $634.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. National Presto Industries has a fifty-two week low of $69.58 and a fifty-two week high of $103.93.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The conglomerate reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $134.69 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. National Presto Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in National Presto Industries by 1,362.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 7,306 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 14,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Presto Industries by 50.7% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

