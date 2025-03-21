JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Stock Price

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $117.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Oshkosh from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

Oshkosh Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OSK opened at $97.68 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a twelve month low of $89.08 and a twelve month high of $127.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.40. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

