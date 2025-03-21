Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $3.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.65 to $1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $3.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.65.

Get Leslie's alerts:

View Our Latest Report on LESL

Leslie’s Trading Down 6.3 %

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $0.80 on Tuesday. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leslie’s

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the third quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Lind Value II ApS purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,258,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 27,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Leslie’s by 142.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 344,873 shares in the last quarter.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie’s, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.